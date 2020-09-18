NZ's new favourite ute? Ford Ranger FX4 Max revealed as cut-price Raptor

Once a forbidden fruit, New Zealand's yearning for Ford's Raptor was satisfied with the introduction of the Ranger Raptor back in 2018, but unsurprisingly, it was a bit pricey.

Fast forward two years, and the Raptor isn't any cheaper, but Ford has just revealed a cut-price alternative that doesn't look as aggressive, but squares up with the range-topper in almost every other regard.

Dubbed, the Ranger FX4 Max, this off-road ute is powered by the same twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine that you'd find in the Raptor. It makes 157kW and 500Nm of torque, which is sent to the wheels through the standard 10-speed automatic transmission.

The biggest differences between a standard FX4 and the FX4 Max come in the wheels and suspension departments, with Fox off-road suspension and all-terrain tyres featuring on the latter.

These tyres are the same as the ones found on the Raptor, that measure 265/70, and are wrapped around 17-inch wheels which leave plenty of space for sidewall.

Interestingly, the FX4 Max has retained the 3.5-tonne and 981kg payload that the standard Ranger comes with. Which is a significant amount more than the Raptor's 2.5-tonne capacity.

In terms of exterior changes, the FX4 Max wears a mesh grille that features 'FORD' lettering across the front. Other changes include the wider guards and 'hoop' side steps that "toughens" its look.

Arguably the most important aspect of this new off-road-ready Ranger is the starting price, which undercuts the Raptor's $84,990 by a significant margin.

$69,990 is the magic number when it comes to the Ranger FX4 Max, which will be availible in New Zealand from early 2021.