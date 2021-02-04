NZ Tesla owner to drive length of country in world record attempt
While our slice of paradise at the bottom of the world may not be large by population standards, driving from the very top to the very bottom will take you around 29, and you'll cover 2068 odd kilometres.
By all measures, this is a long way, a distance that most EV naysayers will claim that battery-powered cars can't cover, but one Tesla owner here in NZ plans to dispel that myth.
Armed with a Model 3 and a full battery, John Fitness is departing from the Cape Reinga (the northernmost point a car can access in NZ) today, and plans to arrive at Bluff in two day's time.
Over the drive, Fitness plans to make six charging stops, three on each island, and will travel around 300km between each of these stops.
"I thought, 'Look, we've actually got the infrastructure now to do a full run through the country, essentially to emulate that great Kiwi road trip from the Cape to the Bluff,'" he told TVNZ's 1 NEWS.
"Having been involved with having an electric car for such a long time, even my closest friends go, 'Oh you can't go far out of Auckland, you can't drive that far,' and it's just about dispelling some of those myths."
Fitness isn't one to do anything by halves, so he has registered the trip with Guinness World Records, and plans to have witnesses vouch for him along the way.
After departing Cape Reinga today, John will stop at Whangarei, Hamilton, and Mangaweka, and then jump on a ferry to cross the Cook Strait.
His South Island leg will see him stop first in Ward, then in Christchurch, and finally in Palmerston before arriving in Bluff.
Just a few years ago, a trip like this in an electric vehicle would be impossible, but thanks to the ever-improving charging network across the country, many EVs on sale today will be able to complete the same trek.