NZ Tesla owner to drive length of country in world record attempt

While our slice of paradise at the bottom of the world may not be large by population standards, driving from the very top to the very bottom will take you around 29, and you'll cover 2068 odd kilometres.

By all measures, this is a long way, a distance that most EV naysayers will claim that battery-powered cars can't cover, but one Tesla owner here in NZ plans to dispel that myth.

Click here to view all Tesla listings on DRIVEN

Armed with a Model 3 and a full battery, John Fitness is departing from the Cape Reinga (the northernmost point a car can access in NZ) today, and plans to arrive at Bluff in two day's time.

Over the drive, Fitness plans to make six charging stops, three on each island, and will travel around 300km between each of these stops.

"I thought, 'Look, we've actually got the infrastructure now to do a full run through the country, essentially to emulate that great Kiwi road trip from the Cape to the Bluff,'" he told TVNZ's 1 NEWS.