NZ travel influx may put strain on mobility network over holiday season, warns AA

The New Zealand Automobile Association (AA) is warning that the coming summer holiday season without Covid-19 restrictions may put real strain on mobility infrastructure.

That's according to newly appointed AA chief mobility officer Jonathan Sergel. Formerly general manager of motoring services, Sergel's new role extends the AA's reach further into the area of "sustainable mobility" says the company, with the intention of helping members keep pace with the changes in transport, vehicle ownership and low emissions technology.

Sergel says a particular blend of issues are combining over the summer, likely leading to some delays for travellers over the Christmas-New Year period and beyond: “Just as there are travel crunches occurring for those who are flying off on holiday, there are also special circumstances emerging for road travel.

"First and foremost is that labour shortages are also impacting the towing industry, and while we are working together to find solutions, we are asking for patience, as unfortunately this may at times lead to a longer wait for us to get breakdowns that can’t be fixed roadside to the right place for assistance."

The AA also says there are other issues that may impact service, including the drastic reduction in the number of available rental cars after companies downsized their fleets though lockdown periods.

"There are now believed to be 10,000-20,000 fewer rental cars in the country, and as peak tourist season approaches, this will impinge on the AA’s ability to help you secure alternate transport if your own vehicle is no longer working," says Sergel.

“We will be doing everything that we can to get you where you need to go, but we also want to be upfront with our members and the wider public, that there are some constraints, and if you can think ahead about having a plan B that could serve you well if the worst happens.

"We’re well aware that 2022 has been another tough year for many, with the effects of Covid still being felt, global supply chain issues, and the cost of living rising sharply, and that everyone deserves a stress-free and smooth summer break. In many instances that should still be the case, but if travellers do find they’re having to wait a little longer, or the best solution isn’t immediately available, then we’re just asking for some tolerance, in the knowledge that our hardworking teams, both in our call centres and out on the roads, will be doing everything in their power to get you back on holiday as quickly as possible."