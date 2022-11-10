October New Zealand sales: Ranger extends lead, but EVs make their mark

The Ford has extended its sales lead over the Toyota Hilux – and every other new vehicle, for that matter - after a strong October. The Ford ute clocked up 1491 registrations for the month, compared with 638 for the rival Toyota.

But the other big mover in October was the Mitsubishi Outlander. It clocked up 1030 sales, placing it in the number two spot overall, sandwiched in between Ranger and Hilux.

Total registrations of 14,736 were up 5.1 per cent over the same period last year, edging the market 0.3 per cent ahead of 2021 year-to-date. According to the Motor Industry Association (MIA), October registrations got a useful push from backorder deliveries of electrified vehicles, including HEVs, PHEVs and BEVs, which accounted for 4350 of the total.

The top selling BEVs were the BYD Atto 3 (206), MG ZS EV (169) and Tesla Model Y (167). Top PHEVs were the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (409), Mitsubishi Outlander (313) and MG HS (83). The most popular HEVs were the Toyota RAV4 (599), Toyota Yaris Cross (237) and Honda Jazz (231).

SUV Medium took back its status as the most popular segment, with 25 per cent market share. It was followed by SUV Compact (23pc) and Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 (15pc).

Toyota retained overall market leadership with 20 per cent, followed by Mitsubishi (14pc) and Ford (8pc).

NZ’S TOP 10 CARS YTD

Ford Ranger (8939)

Toyota Hilux (8256)

Mitsubishi Outlander (8169)

Mitsubishi Triton (5546)

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (3157)

Suzuki Swift (3159)

Kia Sportage (2738)

Mitsubishi ASX (2645)

MG ZS (2624)

Toyota Corolla (2269)