Off-road Huracan revealed in December as last pure-ICE Lambo

Lamborghini is saving the weirdest for last, having confirmed that the jacked-up all-terrain version of the Huracan - most likely to be called the Sterrato - will be revealed in December before heading into production. And it will not only be the last version of the Huracan before it is replaced, but it will also be the last pure-ICE-powered Lamborghini.

Hidden quietly away in a press release about the company's best-ever Q3 results, Lamborghini let slip that the all-terrain version of the Huracan will premiere in December at the 2022 Art Basel fair in Miami, Florida, that is taking place from the 1st to the 3rd of the month.

It was initially revealed earlier this year that the Sterrato will be the last variant of the V10-powered Huracan that was originally launched back in 2014, while it will also be the last Lamborghini to be sold without electrical assistance, as the company says its entire range will be hybrid by 2024.

The replacement for the Huracan is likely to launch at some point in 2024 and will use a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain, while the eventual successor to the Aventador will be revealed next year and pack a new V12 engine hooked up to a hybrid system. A Urus PHEV is also confirmed to be revealed sometime in 2024, while Lamborghini expects to launch its first full BEV in either 2027 or 2028.

While confirmed details of the Sterrato are still thin on the ground, the concept revealed back in 2019 sat 47 millimetres higher than a standard Huracan, while its also had a 30mm wider track at both axles and the approach and departure angles were improved by 1 and 6.5 percent, respectively.

The 2019 concept Sterrato also boasted rear-wheel steering, an all-wheel drive system retuned to work better on gravel and snow, as well as a chunkier body, underbody protection and a rear skid plate that doubled as a diffuser.

Recently published teaser images show that the production version likely won’t be too far removed from the original concept, with the increased ride height and bulging wheel arches being present, along with extra LED lights on the nose and a roof rack.

It also hasn’t been revealed what – if any - changes Lamborghini will make to the 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine, which produces a healthy 470kW and 600Nm in the last version of the Huracan to hit our shores – the mighty STO.

We will no doubt learn more in December when the Sterrato is revealed, but Lamborghini isn’t alone in dropping a gravel-biased variant of sporty coupes; Porsche has been spotted testing a 911 with a jacked-up ride height that is thought very likely to head into production wearing the 911 Dakar name.