Oh no: $500K Ferrari destroyed hours after leaving showroom

'With great power comes great responsibility' might be a Spiderman quote from a couple of decades ago, but a recent crash over in Germany shows that it's as relevant as ever.

According to a local report, the owner had just picked up his brand new Ferrari F8 Tributo, and was driving it home in wet weather when disaster struck.

It was revealed that the 43-year-old had been waiting over twelve months for the Italian supercar to be built, before he managed to bin it into a wall during his very first drive.

Images of the aftermath show that the supercar hit a barrier at serious pace, before spnning out, and ripping the right rear wheel completely off the Ferrari.

Police have noted that the car was driving on summer tyres in heavy rain at the time of the crash “presumably [at] inappropriate speeds.”

It was also revealed that while the driver managed to escape the wreck without injury, the passenger was sent to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The one photo released by police show the Italian exotic with a mangled front end, but considering the majority of important parts are at the rear, it should be repairable.

If anything, this crash just goes to show how hard it can be to control a rear-wheel drive supercar at speed when the elements are in your favour.