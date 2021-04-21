Oh no: $700K Ferrari rolls into lake following 'handbrake issue'

Forgetting to apply the handbrake when parking on a slight incline can happen to the best of us, but luckily (or unluckily), most of us aren't driving Italian supercars when it happens.

Just recently, an Italian motor publication reported that a Ferrari 812 GTS was left in neutral before rolling down a boat ramp, and taking a swim in Lake Garda.

Unfortunately for the driver, by the time he had noticed that the car was in motion, it was too late to save, and had to watch his extremely expensive Ferrari become amphibious.

While it never became completely submerged by the murky water, it was still far enough to have to be recovered with a tow truck. This probably was also a precaution to save the V12 engine from drowning.

Due to the high-performance nature of the 812 GTS' dual-clutch transmission, engaging neutral and leaving the car without the parking brake on isn't something that comes easily.

Drivers would have to pull on both shifter paddles with the car running, which should disengage the gears. The Ferrari would then engage a 'Park Lock' mode to stop it from rolling away, and this is only able to be bypassed through another complex process.

In short, we're doubtful of the owner's claims, but still feel for him, as we're not the ones with the soggy Ferrari.