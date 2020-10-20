Oh no: Audi SUV squashes $300K McLaren in supermarket carpark

When it comes to safety on the road, there's no getting past the fact that bigger is better, especially considering how many high-riding SUVs are around the place.

While supercars such as McLaren's 570S may be able to achieve the same five-star safety rating in laboratory tests, a fender (or roof) bender in England is a perfect example of why bigger is better.

Click here to view all McLaren listings on DRIVEN

According to the Reddit post that shared the images, no witnesses managed to see how the crash happened, but turned around to see the outcome after hearing a loud noise.

A local report revealed that no injuries were sustained in the collision, but the driver of the Audi Q5 had to be cut from the toppled SUV.

It's hard to see how much damage the Q5 sustained, but it's obvious that the McLaren coupe will be a write-off. Interestingly, it looks like the roof of the supercar sustained more damage than the front end.

Here in New Zealand, McLaren 570S models usually go for around the $300,000 mark. It is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels.

For this reason, usually when a McLaren is involved in a collision of this sort, most assume that the driver lost control, but this certainly isn't the case here.