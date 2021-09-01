Oh no: Blissfully unaware driver ruins brand new asphalt

Nothing beats the feeling of driving on freshly laid asphalt, but thankfully, most roads have had time to set before cars are allowed on them.

Unfortunately for one Honda Fit driver in Europe, a wrong turn lead them onto a fresh patch of asphalt that was yet to be finished by the road working team.

Like setting foot in wet concrete, the little Honda left two ugly lines in the asphalt, and ruined the work that was done.

Not only did the road end up damaged, but we can imagine that the bottom of the Honda didn't look too flash after this, either. It will be a painstaking process getting it all off.

According to comments on the original reddit post, this situation happens far more than you'd expect, with drivers somehow finding their way onto unfinished roads.