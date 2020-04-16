Old school cool: Toyota unveils the exclusive Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

It's no surprise that the population of the United Arab Emirates love their Japanese SUVs, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a country with more Nissan Patrols and Toyota Land Cruisers pounding the tarmac on the daily.

This is why it makes perfect sense for Toyota to release an exclusive 'Heritage Edition' range of Land Cruisers, free of the luxuries that are available in other markets around the world.

Available with either a naturally aspirated V6 or V8, these old school-styled off-roaders ooze cool thanks to their retro liveries. While the eight-cylinder model comes on alloys, the steelies that come with the six add to this aesthetic.

Opting for the V8 will get you the more modern-looking one of the two, finished in white with the black livery. This model comes exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Arguably, the V6 model is better in every way, as it comes in an epic shade of brown that's complemented by the orange livery, and has a five-speed manual transmission.

Adding to the retro style, you'll find a pair of barn doors that swing out at the rear, and an air compressor just behind the rear seat.

While production numbers haven't been announced, judging by the plaque, it looks like just 20 of each model is going to be produced, making these off-roaders quite a rarity.

While we're not going to receive any of these models, Australia is set to get the US-spec Heritage models later this year, so there's a chance that we could see a few of those heading over our way as well.