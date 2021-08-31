'One-off' Ford Falcon GT sells for $1.8 million, smashes Australian record

An immaculate Ford Falcon GT is the latest Australian car to make headlines for selling over the million-dollar mark, and has smashed the country's record in doing so.

The car in question is a 1972 Ford XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV, which is one of four made, and is the only road-going car of this group, as the rest were built as race cars.

As the sale was brokered by Australian Muscle Car Sales, a price hasn't officially been revealed, but it's believed to have sold for $1.8 million, according to people who know the anonymous buyer.

Unfortunately, the business has declined to confirm an exact price to drive.com.au, but released a statement saying that the vehicle sold for “just under $2 million” which is “believed this to be the highest … price ever paid for an Australian-made road car.”

Interestingly, this same car was reported sold at a Lloyds auction back in 2018 for over $2 million, but the deal reportedly didn't go through, so the car never changed hands.

On the deal, a spokesperson from Australian Muscle Car Sales said: “We have known of this car for many years, and with only 4698 miles from new, have always understood its unmatched provenance and significance as one of the best and most desirable Australian muscle cars in existence.”

As the only road car built of its kind, this XA Falcon GTHO Phase IV is a true legend in Australian car culture, and was always thought of as one of the most sought-after.

The programme fell victim to Australia's 'supercar scare', where high-powered homologation cars were pulled out of production over fears of the cars being too dangerous.

This particular 'supercar' is powered by a 5.7-litre V8 engine, and sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed transmission.

Given its race pedigree, the suspension and brake system was tuned to endure the torture of the Mount Panorama race, so handles a lot better than a regular road-going Falcon.