One-off Holden Commodore Walkinshaw convertible is a strange beast

In Europe, offering a car in almost every combination of doors, seats, and roof is normal, but while Holden offered the Commodore in a range of configurations, a convertible was never a thing.

As you can see, this 1986 VL Commodore Berlina is not only missing its roof, but also a couple of doors, so you know that someone put a lot of work into this creation at some point.

According to the listing, this VL Commodore convertible is based on an Opel Monza coupe, which was then reinforced with stronger chassis rails. To created the two-door look, both the doors and rear quarter panel came off the Monza.

The listing also states that this car was used by the Bridgestone Precision Driving team for a few events. It was then sold to another enthusiast at 46,000km who fitted the Walkinshaw body kit, and resprayed it in the iconic colour.

On the inside, it looks like the standard Commodore dash was used as well as the seats. It also comes with a soft-top roof for when the weather isn't playing ball.

Sitting beneath the bonnet is a 3.0-litre straight-six engine, but those hoping for a Nissan-sourced RB30E will be disapointed. It's the standard GM-issued LX engine from 1986.

Currently, it's for sale with 156,000km on the clock, and has an asking price of $50,000 attached.