Opel introduces cheaper Mokka EV option to New Zealand with new Live model

The entry point of Opel's self-proclaimed "hero" pure-electric model for New Zealand, the Mokka-e, will drop from mid-year with the introduction of the new Live model. It will cost $62,990 (before the $8625 Clean Car Discount), making it $7000 less expensive the existing SRi model.

The Live has the same 50kWh battery, 100kW/260Nm single electric motor and 363km range as the SRi. However, it rides on smaller 17-inch wheels, and misses out on adaptive cruise (standard cruise is still fitted), Lane Positioning Assist, night/cyclist detection for the autonomous braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, adaptive lights (they are still LED though) and rear parking sensors - but the 360-degree camera is retained.

The Pure Panel digital dashboard is smaller on the Live and it doesn't offer the dual-height boot floor. It also deletes the keyless access/start system.

The most obvious visual change is the deletion of the Diamond Black bonnet and the red window mouldings, which have been a key feature of the SRi. The Live has a more conventional single-colour finish.

“Customer feedback has been very positive for the top spec SRi, but we’ve also seen demand for a lower price and spec entry model," says Opel NZ commercial manager Noah Robertson. Part of Opel’s mission is to make high-end German cars that produce low or no emissions more accessible, so this new model feels like a natural fit.”

The revised two-tier Mokka-e range mirrors the petrol version, which is available in entry $38,990 Edition specification and top $44,990 SRi trim.