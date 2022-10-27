Opel is expanding its NZ lineup with more small cars

Opel’s range of ‘first-time’ vehicles coming to New Zealand continues to expand.

The latest off the rank is the sporty German small car with all the tech you'd expect to see in a big car: the 2022 Opel Corsa.

The top-specced, full-trim SRi models - in both petrol, Corsa SRi and fully electric, Corsa-e Sri - are the first of the new Corsa’s available here from next month.

Both models qualify for the Clean Car Discount, with the Corsa-e SRi qualifying for the full rebate of $8,625 and the efficient ICE version earning a $2,438 discount.

The Corsa-SRi model features LED matrix headlights, painted black exterior elements, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen, 17-inch wheels, active emergency braking (AEB), and lane keep assist.

The fully electric version – capable of 383km range on a full charge - builds on the features of its petrol-powered counterpart while adding semi-autonomous lane positioning assist and a heated, leather steering wheel to name a few.