Opel is holding an open day for Kiwis to get a first look at the automaker's EVs

Opel is ‘opening up’ and giving Kiwis a chance to get the first look at the fully electrified German car brand.

On Saturday 5th November, the Mokka-e and Corsa-e vehicles will be on show for one day only at the Opel Brand Experience Day in Auckland’s Grey Lynn.

Locals will have the opportunity to be among the first in NZ to view and test drive an Opel following the brand’s launch here in Aotearoa.

The Opel team will walk visitors through the EVs, showcasing the engineering technology, design, and other features.

$1 coffees will be available all day, and visitors will have the chance to win a Mokka-e for a weekend getaway via the special Opel “Illusion Box” challenge.

Where: Space on Crummer, 12 Crummer Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland

When: Saturday 5th November 2022, 9am – 3pm

Register your interest via the Facebook event page.