Opel New Zealand matches government Clean Car Discount on Mokka-e: that's $17,250 off

Opel New Zealand is matching the government's Clean Car Discount on the Mokka-e battery electric vehicle (BEV) for a limited time, meaning a real-world price for the $69,990 compact SUV of $52,740.

The offer is only available on the top-specification Mokka-e SRi (there's also an entry Life version at $62,990, although that seems redundant at the moment), and only until the end of May - as long as the Clean Car Discount remains in effect. Mokka-e is powered by a 50kWh battery (range 363km) and single electric motor with 100kW/260Nm.

The revised price ($61,365 retail less another $8625 to be claimed from the government) places the Mokka-e in the same SUV-BEV pricing ballpark as the likes of the BYD Atto 3 extended range ($62,490, 420km), GWM Ora GT ($60,990, 400km), SsangYong Korando E-Motion ($59,990, 339km) and even the new long-range MG ZS EV ($64,990, 440km).

Mokka-e sales have been slow to kick off in NZ, following the relaunch of the Opel brand last year. Year-to-date just 31 have been registered; the top-selling BEVs for the year so far are the BYD Atto 3 (995), Tesla Model Y (991) and MG ZS (577).

There's a revised Mokka-e, with a larger 54kWh battery, coming to NZ later this year. Range will increase to just over 400km and it's more powerful, with a 116kW motor.