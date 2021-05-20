Opel's one-off Manta GSe ElektroMOD could be the coolest EV ever

As electric power enters the mainstream sector, brands have been known to use iconic cars to get die-hard fans used to the idea. We've previously seen this with Ford and Hyundai, but now Opel has joined the movement.

Just recently, the German brand whipped the covers off the Manta GSe Elektromod, which was created to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary, and is its "first electric restomod."

Wearing a similar body to the original Manta, this all-electric GSe pays homage, but also adds a few new parts that hint at its battery-powered nature.

Instead of the classic 1.6-litre engine, an electric motor with 108kW and 225Nm sits beneath the bonnet, and sends power exclusively to the rear wheels.

How the power reaches the rear wheels is arguably the most interesting part of this build, as it is equipped with the original four-speed manual transmission. Drivers also have the option of just leaving it in fourth gear, and driving it as an automatic.

A 31kWh lithium-ion battery gives this Manta around 200km of range off a charge, and a regenerative braking system works to replenish this unit whilst driving.

Another highlight of the GSe is the front fascia, which is completely digital. It features a "Pixel-Vizor" that spans the width of the car, and displays quirky messages like “I am on a zero e-mission.”

Unfortunately, Opel has built just one Manta GSe ElektroMOD, meaning that we'll probably never get to see anything like it at this end of the planet. But given the interest in quirky electric restomods, more brands should get behind the movement.