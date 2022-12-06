Opel will give you a free Wallbox charger if you buy a Mokka-e in December

Opel is offering a free Wallbox charger with all purchases of the new Mokka-e in December.

Opel Commercial Manager, Noah Robertson, says: “Opel is all about helping Kiwis get into electric vehicles sooner and breaking down the barriers for people wanting to enter the EV market, one of those being cost, the other is simply showing that charging is easy.”

The compact smart EV charger, worth $2,150, comes with a five-metre cable. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity so users can make use of a full range of smart charging functions. It comes in either black or white and charges the Mokka-e in seven hours.

The Mokka-e SRi produces 100kW and 260Nm of torque with a 0-50 acceleration time of 3.7 seconds. Opel claims a range of 363km on a single charge, with driving mode options of sport, eco and normal.

The car also features systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go (ACC) and Active Lane Positioning for level-two semi-autonomous driving. All model variants come as standard with an electric parking brake as well as Traffic Sign Recognition & Recommendation, Front & Rear Parking Sensors and a 180-degree rear view camera, Automatic Park Assist, Flank Guard and Side Blind Spot Alert, Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Active Safety Brake and Active Lane Departure Warning.

The Mokka-e is available now from $69,990 and is eligible for the full Clean Car Discount of $8,625.