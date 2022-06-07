Opinion: How Jaguar Land Rover is powering an electric future

There’s no denying that the future is rapidly moving towards an electrified automotive world. By the end of March 2022, more than 60 per cent of Jaguar Land Rover products were powered by a combination of BEV, PHEV and MHEV. Year on year this is increasing as the business transitions to provide an electric offering across all its models.

The EV transformation is being driven by JLR’s strategic Reimagine plans – this is reflected in our social consciousness and desire to reduce our carbon footprint. Government policies and incentives are supporting the rapid introduction of charging networks and an ever-evolving digital EV roadmap is addressing how we communicate and enhance the EV ownership experience. The majority of automotive manufacturers have either announced or committed to an electric product offering, meaning the internal combustion engines (ICE) will one day be a thing of the past.

Jaguar Land Rover is no exception. We’ve announced our commitment to make Jaguar all-electric by 2025, with Land Rover forecasting to be 60 per cent electric mix by 2030. We’ve also set an ambitious goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions across our supply chain by 2039.

Having built an incredibly loyal customer base over decades, the question being asked is how will we take Jaguar Land Rover customers on this journey toward electrification with us? Under Modern Luxury, the core values that underpins how we look after our customers and their ownership experience will not be compromised, in fact it will be enhanced with class leading technology.

Our vision remains consistent. We want to create the world's most desirable luxury vehicles for the most discerning customers. Over the next five years, Land Rover will welcome six pure electric models and we’re confident throughout this transition, we will continue to be the world leader in SUVs.

New Zealand consumers are already embracing this EV transition, more so than any other market in my Asia Pacific Importer region. When the award-winning electric Jaguar I-Pace debuted in late 2018, 65 per cent of sales were to New Zealand customers.

Across the board, we’re seeing growing demand for plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles too. The unprecedented interest towards electrification is driving extraordinary sales through the model range. And after only six months since its virtual launch, more than 25 per cent of orders for the new Range Rover are for the PHEV version: new engineering upgrades provides customers the flexibility to drive up to 100km on a single charge, before switching to the ICE engine for longer journeys. By 2024, the first all-electric (BEV) Range Rover will be available to complete the line-up.

Like many countries around the world, the New Zealand government is encouraging citizens to consider electric as an alternate to ICE when purchasing their next vehicle. It’s really positive to see governments take electrification seriously. Policies like these are increasing across the board and will go a long way in incentivising the adoption of electric vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover, like most of our industry peers, understands that the future of transport is electric. With this in mind, we’ve committed to deliver our new Reimagine strategy that will see Jaguar Land Rover establish a new benchmark in quality and efficiency in the luxury vehicle sector. Going forward, Jaguar Land Rover will continue to be the brand customers know and love – designed with sustainability principles front of mind.