Opposite lock attracts: new RWD Lamborghini Huracan launched in New Zealand

Lamborghini is putting it all where it counts in the latest version of the Huracan supercar. All the power, that is.

Just like it says on the box, the "Huracan Evo RWD" eschews the original model's all-wheel drive for good old fashioned rear-drive.

The result is a machine that is "not focused on straight-line speeds or lap records," says Lamborghini. "The Huracan Evo RWD proclaims its designation as an instinctive driver's car."

The RWD's V10 engine is slightly down on power compared with the AWD model - from 470kW/600Nm to 449kW/560Nm. But it's also lighter; driving through the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, it can still hit 100km/h in 3.3 seconds, just 0.2sec behind the more powerful model.

It rides on 19-inch Kari wheels with bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyres. Twenty-inch rims and carbon-ceramic brakes are an option.

The new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) has been specifically calibrated for the RWD configuration and functions differently depending on whether you're in Anima (adaptive), Strada, Sport or Corsa drive modes.

In Corsa, Lamborghini says the P-TCS is "calibrated to achieve the rear-wheel slip that optimises the car's traction and agility when exiting a corner".

While a standard TCS might momentarily decouple while a car is recovering from a drift before restoring power, the P-TCS keeps it flowing. Because doing big skids is the whole idea of this car.

The Huracan's hybrid aluminium/carbon fibre chassis gives the Evo RWD a weight of 1389kg, distributed 40/60 front-to-rear.

The Huracan Evo RWD starts at $395,000, with Lamborghini offering "unsurpassed" colour and trim options through its Ad Personam customisation programme.

