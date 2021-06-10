Orders open up for Chevrolet's mid-engined Corvette in New Zealand

It's a car that has been promised for two years now, and Kiwi buyers are closer than ever to getting their hands on a right-hand drive version of Chevrolet's mid-engined C8 Corvette.

Just recently, General Motors Specialty Vehicles announced that order books are officially open on both sides of the Tasman, meaning keen buyers can put pen to paper.

Alongside announcing the opening of orders, GMSV confirmed pricing for the range-topping Carbon Edition, which be priced from $197,990, making it the most expensive variant.

Available exclusively with the 3LT coupe, this Carbon Edition adds carbon fibre accents across the interior, a carbon roof, coloured-coded brake calipers, and engine lighting pacakge, and the Trident wheels.

It's worth noting that those Trident wheels are exclusively available to the Carbon Edition, through the MY22 production run.

The C8 range starts with the 2LT pairing at $154,990 (coupe) and $169,990 (convertible), while the 3LT pairing sits a little higher at $169,990 (coupe) and $184,990 (convertible).

“The long wait is over, the books are open and our Dealers are ready to place orders,” said the Director of GMSV, Joanne Stogiannis.

“Excitement and anticipation have been building since the reveal of the C8 right-hand drive programme almost two years ago, even more so when we released recommended retail pricing for 2LT and 3LT models in late March.

“The build-up to this point will be sure to reach a real crescendo with release of the pricing and specification of the Carbon Edition.”