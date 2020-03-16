Over 100,000 Mitsubishi Triton utes recalled for potential fire risk

One of New Zealand's most popular vehicles looks set to be hit with a recall over potential safety concerns.

Various models of Mitsubishi Triton ute have been recalled in Australia for a fire risk stemming from what's suspected to be a an issue with the towbar wiring harness. The issue means that it's possible for water to contact the wiring, which can result in fire.

The Australian models implicated by the recall are examples built between 2013 and 2019 — amounting to over 100,000 vehicles. Mitsubishi Motors Australia are currently in the process of contacting owners and summoning them to their preferred dealer for free repairs.

It's yet to be confirmed whether the recall includes Triton vehicles sold in New Zealand. Driven has contacted Mitsubishi New Zealand, and awaits its response.

While it's always been a competitive player in the Kiwi ute segment, a comprehensive update at the beginning of 2019 helped push it closer to third place in the national ute sales stakes — ahead of the Holden Colorado and Nissan Navara.

