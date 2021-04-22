Over 9000! Ferrari's 812 'Limited Edition' features the brand's highest-revving engine

To create an engine that's capable of over 600kW without any form of forced induction takes an incredible amount of skill, but to make one that can also spin at over 9000 revolutions per minute takes even more.

If anyone knows how to do this, it's Ferrari, and the Italian brand's latest V12 does both of these things and pushes the envelope even further to a hefty 9,500rpm.

Revealed in the new 812 'Limited Edition', this 6.5-litre V12 engine isn't only the highest-revving engine ever put in a Ferrari road car, but is also the most powerful, at 609kW.

We can expect full details of this hardcore 812 Superfast limited edition model at its official unveiling on May 5, but first we can talk some more about this incredible V12.

According to the Italian brand, this V12 has been upgraded from the 'regular' unit found in the 812 to feature a number of redesigned components. The valve mechanism, and a new exhaust system are just two of these upgrades.

As well as this bold new engine, this limited edition 812 features all-new bodywork, which was shaped by “in-depth aerodynamic research” at the Ferrari Styling Centre.

All these new panels were designed with maximum downforce in mind, and the dramatic vortex generators on the rear window are a perfect example of this.

Lastly, Ferrari has reportedly pulled a significant amount of weight out of the 812 to create this monster, meaning that the finished result will be one of the best track-performing Ferraris that we've seen in recent times.