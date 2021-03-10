Pablo Escobar's old Porsche 911 hits the market at $3 million

Pablo Escobar might have been the most notorious drug lord that the world had ever seen, but like a lot of high-flying rich-listers, he also had a penchant for racing expensive cars, and was quite good at it.

Arguably the coolest car that was ever piloted by the kingpin was his 1974 Porsche 911 RSR, which wore a 935 body kit throughout his ownership, but has now been brought back to factory spec.

Built for Formula 1 star Emerson Fittipaldi, the car first raced in the 1974 International Race of Champions (IROC) all-star competition where it appeared in a total of 15 races throughout the series.

Business magnate Roger Penske then bought the RSR, who held onto it for a few years before the car made its way down to Columbia, and was acquired by Escobar.

It's unknown as to how many races Escobar entered with the 911, but considering that it shows just over 300km on the clock, we can't imagine that he added many miles in his ownership.

Upon returning to the US, the car had its original livery restored and the bodywork was reverted to standard RSR kit. It's now up for sale via duPont Registery where the seller is asking a whopping $3 million.

Given the car's immaculate condition, and all-star ownership history, we wouldn't be surprised to see it fetch the million-dollar mark, but $3 million might be pushing it a bit.