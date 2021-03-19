Pagani's new Hyuara R is an insane V12 beast for the track

While Ferrari and Lamborghini might be the pinnacle of Italian supercars for most, Pagani has always had something special that no other brand can seem to capture.

The Hyuara R, which is the brand's latest release, is a perfect example of this, as it's a carbon fibre covered track car that features a naturally aspirated V12 which will rev to 9000rpm.

Developed in conjunction with HWA AG (who build components for the Mercedes-AMG F1 team), this engine is billed as the “lightest, most powerful and efficient track-ready V12 ever created.”

Impressively, this 6.0-litre unit is capable of producing over 620kW and 750Nm of torque, which is rather impressive when you consider that it tips the scales at just 198kg.

This mountain of power and torque is sent through a six-speed sequential transmission to the rear wheels exclusively. Like the engine, this transmission is extremely light at just 80kg.

A special quad tailpipe system was developed especially for the Hyuara R, and features four equal length pipes. This apparently helps the V12 roar as the F1 cars of the past did. If you aren't out to deafen everyone within earshot, mufflers are able to be fitted.

Compared to the road-going Hyuara, this R has had a 16% increase in structural rigidity, as well as a 51% increase in flexural rigidity. Despite this, the car is just as lightweight, weighing 1,050kg.

As with most hypercars, all the aero is fully-functional and has been developed to allow for 1000kg of downforce at 320km/h. And speaking of handling, it gets Brembo carbon ceramic discs that measure 16-inches in the front, and 15-inches at the rear.

Just 30 of these Hyuara Rs will be built in total, and they will start from $3 million each. While this isn't exactly cheap, owners will be added to a Pagani track tour in North America, Asia, and the Middle East where they can thrash their V12-powered beasts all day long.