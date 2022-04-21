Paul Stanley of KISS is selling 2022 Corvette Convertible, VIN 001

Paul Stanley, the frontman of KISS, is auctioning off his 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible at Barrett-Jackson’s upcoming Las Vegas Auction, being held from June 30 to July 7.

The car in question is VIN 001 for the 2022 model year and sports a black roof with Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat finishing. It also features yellow brake callipers, the Z51 package and the High Wing Spoiler.

Inside the car is also a unique sight, with tan leather seats, dash, door panels, and transmission tunnel. The rest of the interior is dressed un black leather with tan contrast stitching.

It's known that Stanley is a big fan of Corvette, with his first new car being a 1977 Corvette. He even helped to design a C7 Corvette Stingray in 2014, which was displayed by Chevy at that year's SEMA Show.

He's now selling his current car with no reserve because he “couldn’t do it justice.” He is aware of the pedigree of the vehicle and the fact that it's a VIN 001 and wants "to make it available to somebody who might be able to get more out of it, whether it’s to add to a collection or to drive it,” as he told Barrett-Jackson.

To make things even sweeter, the musician has thrown in an autographed Ibanez PS120 Paul Stanley Signature guitar.

“The guitar is another part of my life, another aspect of who I am,” Stanley says.

“So I thought that whoever acquire the car would have another piece of who I am. I want somebody to take this car and do whatever makes them happy with it, to enjoy it.”

“That’s really the keyword, I think, for any collector of anything — joy. And for me, my life has always been about the joy I can bring to other people. So here’s a car and a guitar. Go enjoy.”