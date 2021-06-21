Paul Walker's iconic Fast and Furious Toyota Supra fetches $800k at auction

While the Fast and Furious movie franchise may not focus entirely on the car scene these days, back in its glory days it hit the nail on the head when it came to America's tuner culture.

Out of all the vehicles that famously featured in the first few movies, the orange Toyota Supra that Paul Walker's character drives has become an icon, and recently sold at auction in America.

The 1994 Toyota Supra in question features the famous twin-turbo 3.0-litre 2JZ-GTE engine, but power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission for ease of driving whilst filming.

To trick the fans into think Brian O'Conner was rowing gears himself on the silver screen, this automatic shifter is covered by a shifter boot that makes it look like a manual transmission.

Unlike other movie cars, this Supra features impressive attention to detail, and wears a full custom interior as well as a questionably customised exterior. You'll even spot the nitrous bottle holders in the boot.

Built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in California, this car featured in its current guise in the first movie, and was repainted and re-specced as Slap Jack's Supra in the second instalment.

It has since been returned to the original 'Fast & Furious' spec, and has spent its time in a private collection up until it crossed the auction block at Barrett Jackson just recently.

The highest bid had hit $550,000 USD ($791,000) when the hammer fell, meaning that the new owner would have shelled out over $800,000 to take it home.