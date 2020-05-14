Paul Walker's immaculate BMW E30 M3 is a (somewhat) bargain

While Paul Walker may have shown an appreciation for turbocharge Japanese machines throughout the Fast and Furious movie franchise, his personal collection reflected a very different taste in cars.

Late last year, a large chunk of the late star's automotive collection was auctioned off, with the majority of the vehicles being BMW's. But among the old E36 M3s sat a couple of extremely sought-after E30 M3s.

It hasn't taken long for one of those E30 M3s to resurface in an auction, with this beautiful red example listed on eBay for a reasonable price, but we'll get to that part later on.

With just 21,320km on the clock, this 1991 M3 looks to be in incredible condition both inside and out. The only modification being the 16 x 7.5-inch wheels from an M3 Sport Evolution model.

Like most old performance cars, prices for E30 M3s have sky-rocketed in the past decade or so, with most decent condition models selling for over $100,000, an even more so over in America.

When you see that Walker's other two E30 M3s sold for $275,000 and $367,000, it makes this one listed at $248,000 seem cheap.

In New Zealand, E30 M3 prices have slowly been climbing north of the $100,000 mark. We are still nowhere near the American market, but considering that these old performance cars are only getting more sought-after, the prices are sure to climb.