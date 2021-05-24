Paul Walker's Supra from "Fast and Furious" set to fetch a fortune at auction

As far as iconic movie cars go, you've got the General Lee from 'The Dukes of Hazzard, the Delorean from 'Back to the Future', Eleanor from 'Gone in Sixty Seconds', we could literally go on for hours.

While these are all cars of decades gone by, Paul Walker's orange Toyota Supra from the original Fast and Furious movie might be the most iconic movie car this side of the millennium.

If you're looking to nab yourself a slice of automotive history, now's your best chance as this very Supra has emerged for sale over in America, set to be auctioned off at Barret-Jackson.

If you cast your mind back to 2001, this Supra is the car that Walker's character Brian O'Conner built after wrecking his green Eclipse, and is the one that went toe-to-toe with Dom's Dodge Charger for the final scene.

Other notable appearances in the movie include when Brian and Dom come up alongside a Ferrari F355, and the owner proceeds to tell O'Connor that he wouldn't be able to afford his Italian ride. This is rather ironic considering the insane Supra market vs what an old Ferrari would go for these days.

According to the listing, this is the exact car that was used for "a number of exterior and interior" shots, but somehow managed to make it out of the production process without being totalled.

Interestingly, the listing states that it's a four-speed automatic model, but interior shots show a shifter that looks very manual-esque. Pulling the shifter boot back will probably reveal the sad truth here.

On the outside, this Supra has been fitted with a number of period-correct modifications including the Bomex body kit, APR wing, and the questionable Troy Lee-designed wrap.

Aside from these modifications, the car is mechanically standard as a non-turbo 2JZ model. This engine is good for around 260kW, so you won't exactly be fast in this, but being furious is a mindset.