Petrolhead heaven: Incredible race track hits the market for $15 million

Dropping millions on the latest exotic speedster such as the Ferrari Monza, or the McLaren Elva is quite a flex, but the ultimate car-related flex in our eyes in purchasing a whole race track.

While you may not have the cash left over to buy a windscreen-less supercar after buying the track, a Mazda MX-5 and a bunch of like-minded friends would be all that's necessary to have a great time.

Oregon Raceway Park, the track in question is located around two hours east of Portland and is a road course that was built in the city of Grass Valley.

It's a 3.7km track that consists of sixteen corners, and 400 feet of elevation change. In terms of the surface, the 40-foot wide tarmac sits on a 16-inch roadbed, meaning that it's not going to turn into a goat track any time soon.

From onboard motorcycle footage, it's clear that this is a proper race track with a tonne of variation. From the interlinked corners to the flowing crests, it looks like you'll always have something to worry about.

All the standard race track facilities including a 12-bay garage, a paved paddock, and two refueling stations. Restrooms, a first aid room, and the track's old barn is also thrown into the mix for those Instagram shots.

For the $15 million price tag, you'd also get access to the 100 acres that surrounds the track. This means that all your MX-5 friends can build houses together for maximum Miata time.

The listing states that the buyer will take control of the whole business, which means that you'd have to honour the track's existing contracts, and not turn it into a private race way. But everyone knows that cars are better with friends, anyway.