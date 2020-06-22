Petrolhead's dream: Buy this classic Lamborghini Diablo to hang on a wall

When it comes to car-related art, it seems like engine-based coffee tables have been done to death, and scale model collections just don't seem to impress like they did before the days of the internet.

So what could you possibly purchase that will wow guests beyond belief? Try this full-sized Lamborghini Diablo that was once used as a promo piece by Lamborghini itself.

Click here to view all Lamborghini listings on DRIVEN

Unfortunately, you're not going to be able to drive this art piece, as it is a "factory prototype" that was purely used to promote the Diablo VT upon release, and while it features a full interior, the engine and transmission are missing for obvious reasons.

To allow wall hanging, the VT's 6.0-litre V12 and five-speed transmission were never installed, but on the plus side, this means that the classic Lambo has never been driven.

And while it's currently just a wall piece, it could be the perfect shell to drop a full drivetrain in, to make it arguably the world's best-condition Diablo VT.

In the listing, the seller explains the backstory behind this curious exotic: “Audi went about revamping the Lamborghini factory, and, in 2001, opened the doors on the factory museum, smack dab in the old factory itself.”

Though the museum floor may have been filled with incredible exotics, the far white wall was missing something, so the Diablo was attached.

After a few years in the museum, it was sold to John Atzabach, a noted collector of Shelby Mustangs. Since then, it has lived a vertical life on his feature wall.

The Mecum auction for this unique piece will take place next month, and while a price tag hasn't been attached to the listings, we'd be surprised to see it go for anything less than six figures.