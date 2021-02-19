Peugeot expand its NZ line-up with two new SUVs and a spicy hatch

Like most manufacturers around the world, Peugeot is gearing up for a rather large 2021, off the back of a sad 2020. The introduction of three new models is a perfect example of this.

Landing in New Zealand for the very first time this year is the all-new 208 hatch, and 3008 and 5008 SUVs. These three are all set to increase Peugeot's small presence on the sales charts.

Arguably the most interesting of these three new models is the little 208 hatch. Just one model has been announced for our market, and it's the $37,990 208 GT.

Under the bonnet sits a 1.2-litre PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder engine which makes 96kW and 230Nm. While this isn't hot hatch territory, it makes for a zippy little city hopper. It's worth noting that an electric 208 is sold in other markets around the world, but that's yet to be announced for New Zealand.

While hatches are fun, Peugeot knows that SUVs are where the money's at, so the new 3008 is a better bet. Two trims for this SUV will be available in NZ, including the Active starting at $43,990 and the Allure starting at $49,990.

The 3008 GT is also joining this line-up, which starts at $56,990 for the petrol, and finishes at $58,990 for the diesel. Here, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel is good for 133kW/400Nm.

Sitting at the top of the 3008 range is the Hybrid4, which is a plug-in hybrid. It combines a 147kW PureTech four with a 13.2kWh battery and a pair of electric motors. This model starts at $89,990.

The final addition to Peugeot's line up in NZ is the 5008 seven-seater SUV. In standard spec it's offered from $53,990, and the GT either starts from $60,900 or $62,990 depending on whether buyers opt for the petrol or diesel model.