Peugeot revives the wagon dream with the all-new 308 SW

While station wagons are slowly becoming a victim of the SUV boom, Peugeot has shown its enthusiasm for the segment by adding another one to its line-up, bring the total to two.

Joining the 508 SW, the all-new 308 SW is now being offered as a more practical alternative to the 308 hatchback, and a sleeker alternative to the 3008 SUV.

While it shares some looks with its smaller hatchback sibling, the 308 SW features a redesigned front and rear end, that both look more aggressive. It still utilises the same LED light arrangement across the rear hatch.

In terms of practicality, the extended rear end adds a whole lot of luggage room. With the seats up, 608 litres is usable, and with them folded down, you get access to 1,634 litres of space.

Like the rest of the Peugeot line-up, the futuristic iCockpit dashboard is present in this 308 SW, and uses a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display as well as a 10-inch digital gauge cluster.

This 308 SW also gets the full Peugeot driver assistance system, and from mid-2022 this will be updated to feature even more sophisticated semi-autonomous driving functions.

In terms of engines, the SW will get all the same options as the 308 hatchback, which includes the petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The two plug-in hybrid options are by far the most interesting, and combine the 1.6-litre PureTech petrol engine will electric motors. The Hybrid 180 is good for 132kW while the Hybrid 225 makes 165kW.

When asked about New Zealand availability, Peugeot told DRIVEN: "We can confirm the new Peugeot 308 hatchback will arrive mid next year. The SW version is still in process of evaluation."