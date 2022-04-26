Photos of the new 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic surfaced online

The 50th anniversary of Porsche’s legendary 911 Carrera RS 2.7 is looming, and it's been rumoured that a new 911 Sport Classic model is coming to commemorate it.

The automaker has now confirmed the rumours, with a teaser video that's been posted to Porsche’s Instagram stories, captioned with the text: “Shades of the past. Stay Tuned”.

The caption refers to a light blue-grey shade the automaker called Sport Classic Grey, and it's featured in the video briefly on a 2009 911 Sport Classic.

But the thing we're most interested in, though, is a new 911 in the same colour. The new vehicle appears in the video several times and gives us a glimpse at the headlight area, the bonnet which looks like it has white racing stripes with blue accents, and the characteristic 911 window shape.

In the background of the video, a 992 rear decklid and a prominent ducktail spoiler is visible which is a defining feature of both the original Carrera RS 2.7 and the 2009 Sport Classic.

It's expected that the new 911 Sport will also feature a channelled bonnet, widened fender, a double-bubble roof, and Fuchs-style wheels like the previous Sport Classic. The rest of the styling looks like it comes from the current 911 Turbo S.

It's expected that power will come from the Carrera GTS's 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six, which produces 352 kW and 569 Nm of torque. It'll also likely have a rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission.

There's no official release date, the teaser just says to "stay tuned," but as the vehicle is rumoured to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7, it's possible we'll see a reveal this year and a 2023 release.