Pininfarina Battista BEV: Italy's fastest-ever supercar is ready for the road

The first production-specification Pininfarina Battista hypercar will be making its debut on public roads next week, as part of a series of customer events in the US centred around Montery Car Week (12-15 August).

The 1400kW pure-electric machine is the most powerful road car ever produced in Italy. Pininfarina claims a 0-100km/h time of less than two seconds, which it says is faster than a current Formula 1 car and “unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion technology”.

The quad electric motors are fed by a 120kWh battery pack, giving a range of 500km in normal driving.

To view all BEVs currently listed on DRIVEN, click here

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista is named after Battista "Pinin" Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company, which was established in 1930. While Pininfarina is now owned by Indian conglomerate Mahindra, the Battista is designed and built in Italy.

No more than 150 Battista models will be built for clients worldwide. North America and Europe will account for the majority of sales, followed by the Middle East and Asia. It's priced from US$2.2m (NZ$3.1m) and is available to order through a global network of retailers. The closest to New Zealand is Lorbek Luxury Cars in Melbourne, Australia.

Clients have already driven prototype models; a personalisation programme means that it's unlikely two cars will be emerge from the factory the same.

The first finished Battista features black exposed signature carbon fibre bodywork and black gloss "Impulso" rims.

Inside it features black "sustainable luxury leather" with Iconica Blu contrast stitching and quilted Pilota seats in Iconica Blu Alcantara. The seats feature Pilota Carbon Components.

The Battista Anniversario (pictured at the top of the page) will also make an appearance at Montery Car Week. Limited to five vehicles worldwide, it has further aerodynamic enhancements and a tailored interior.

The programme prepared for Automobili Pininfarina’s clients in North America will include a Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance display of a fleet of iconic Pininfarina-designed vehicles to celebrate 91 years of the company.

The first cars will be delivered to customers later this year.