Pixelated perfection! PlayStation Gran Turismo is 25 years old today

We don't know what you want for Christmas this year, but back in 1997 every car enthusiast probably wanted the Gran Turismo video game (and no doubt a Sony PlayStation to go with it).

December 23 marks the 25th anniversary of the launch of Polyphony Digital's massively successful (and massively excellent) Gran Turismo game series in Japan (although it didn't reach other markets until 1998). It's become a global phenomenon, selling over 90 million units in the last quarter century.

It's even now about to become a feature film, telling the story of a real-life player who takes part in the GT Academy competition and becomes a professional racecar driver.

Polyphony released a short video to celebrate the 25-year milestone, capturing footage from the history of the game, from the first right up to the latest Gran Turismo 7 for PS5. Watch it above... and don't forget to brush up on your GT skills over the break!