Plan to turn 90-year-old Hastings ice cream icon into petrol station

Plans have been revealed to turn a 90-year-old ice cream shop and gardens in Hastings into a 24/7 petrol station.

But one Hastings councillor says he believes there is enough petrol stations along that street already, and would much prefer to see something "that enhances this end of the city".

Historic ice cream company Rush Munro's has been operating for almost a century in Hastings, including 90 years at its current home at 704 Heretaunga St West.

For generations, ice cream lovers have enjoyed the site which boasts gardens and fish ponds.

The company announced this year it was moving to Albert Square - near Hastings CBD - due to its lease not being renewed by new owners of the site.

Its lease will finish at the end of October.

A resource consent application has now been lodged with Hastings District Council to convert the site into a 24/7 petrol station.

Those plans also span across an adjoining property.

"It is proposed to develop a new self-serve fuel facility within the site," the plans revealed.

"The fuel facility will operate 24 hours, seven days a week, and at times will be unmanned as it provides self-service facilities for patrons."

The plans come despite there being two petrol stations within 400m to the east and another station 900m to the west of the site, along Heretaunga St.

Fuel company NPD will operate the petrol station if the plans are approved.

The property is owned by BRO Heretaunga Ltd which is based in Auckland, according to company records.

Hastings councillor Damon Harvey said it was "disappointing" the district plan seemed to allow a petrol station to be established on the site.

"I would have thought that there's enough petrol stations along Heretaunga St and I would rather see something that enhances this end of the city," he said.

"We can only hope that they are responsible neighbours to residents in the area, especially when it [plans to be] open 24/7."

Existing buildings would be demolished under the plans and new facilities would be constructed.

That includes a new convenience store, petrol pumps, a 6m-high canopy, and two 90,000L underground fuel storage tanks.

No decision has been made on the application as yet and it is being assessed by the council.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the site was a Commercial Service Zone, which provided for service stations as a permitted activity.

"Council's planners are currently assessing the consent. Decisions on it are pending soon."

About five houses back onto the development site which is known as 700-706 Heretaunga St West.

Rush Munro's announced last month that "there was no option to retain the award-winning gardens".

