Plug-in electric car global sales increased almost 40% in April 2022

The global sales rates for plug-in electric passenger cars increased in April by almost 40 percent.

This comes despite the fact that the market generally continues to decrease due to supply constraints.

According to EV-Volumes data, 542,732 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in April, which is up 38 percent over last year.

Plug-in car registrations in April 2022:

BEVs : about *380,000 (up 47% year-over-year) and 7% share



: about *380,000 (up 47% year-over-year) and 7% share PHEVs : about *163,000(up 22% year-over-year) and 3% share

: about *163,000(up 22% year-over-year) and 3% share Total: 542,732 (up 38% year-over-year) and 10.2% share

* estimated from the market share

So far this year, more than 2.5 million new passenger PHEVs were registered across the globe.

Plug-in car sales for the year:

BEVs : about *1.92 million and 8.3% share



: about *1.92 million and 8.3% share PHEVs : about *0.62 million and 2.7% share



: about *0.62 million and 2.7% share Total: 2,543,410 and roughly 11% share

* estimated from the market share

The top-selling vehicles in April were the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (27,181), BYD Song PHEV (20,181) and Tesla Model Y (18,948), which has just arrived in New Zealand.

Next, comes Tesla Model 3 (15,071) and several other BYD plug-ins. Other cars of note are Hyundai Ioniq 5 (#10), the Kia EV6 (#16), and the Ford Mustang Mach-E (#20).

April was a massive month for BYD, and Kiwi's will soon get a taste of the automaker as it's set to launch in NZ later this year. On a global scale, BYD sold the most plug-in cars out of any other brand, 105,854 (almost 20% of the total).

Tesla was in second place (39,688), and BMW (23,051) and Kia (20,304) also sat in the top five for the month.

Interestingly, Kia advanced by three places to #7, ahead of Hyundai (#8).

In New Zealand, April 2022 was a slow one for new car sales. A total of 9,756 vehicles were registered in the month, making it the weakest month of April since 2015.

But the sale of passenger cars and SUVs in the month was the second strongest month on record, making up 8,536 of the new car registrations.

Interestingly, it appears as though Kiwis are making the most of the Discount scheme, with 572 pure electric vehicles, 1,113 PHEVs and 2,145 hybrid vehicles sold for the month. Despite the fact that maximum rebates on PHEVs and pure EVs didn't change as of April 1, it's obvious that buyers were rushing out to make the most of the free money offerings. Particularly now that the Discount scheme includes hybrid and low emitting petrol vehicles.