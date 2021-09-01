Plug-in hybrid GT 63 revealed as the most powerful Mercedes ever

Plug-in hybrid performance is something that we've been seeing in Porshe's passenger cars for some time now, but it seems that fellow German automaker Mercedes-AMG has finally caught up.

Revealed as the GT 63 S E Performance, this plug-in hybrid four-door uses the same V8 as the regular GT 63, but throws electric power into the mix to make even more power.

In standard form, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pumps out a handsome 470kW. Throw on an extra electric motor on the rear axle and a 6.1kWh battery, and you're left with a family-friendly coupe that packs 620kW and 1400(!)Nm.

With these figures, the 0-100km/h sprint is completed in just 2.9 seconds, and top speed sits at 315km/h. 200km/h will be dispatched in around 10 seconds for those interested.

Weighing in at just 89kg, the battery is relatively small, but you can thank the Mercedes Formula 1 team for developing that.

The electric power is added through a separate electronic two-speed transmission. Like the Porsche Taycan, it drives in first gear the majority of the time, and will only engage the second at high speed.

It also gets a four-stage regenerative braking system to assist electric power while driving, although pure electric range sits at a measly 12km.

New Zealand pricing and availability for the GT 63 S E Performance is yet to be announced, but we can imagine that it will retail for over the GT 63 S' price of $326,990.