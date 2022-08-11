Plug-in hybrid Mercedes-Benz C 350 e Sedan is coming to NZ!

Mercedes-Benz NZ is adding its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) C 350 e Sedan to its lineup.

The new C 350 e Sedan builds on the impressive specification of its acclaimed C-Class stablemates, the C 200 and C 300, by adding the plush Comfort Suspension package, together with self-levelling rear suspension.

The C 350 e can travel up to an impressive 100 kilometres in fully-electric mode, and the combined output of the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (150 kW of power and 320 Nm of torque), and electric motor (95 kW/440 Nm) delivers a system total of 230kW and 550 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

The car has two key features which are typically found purely on BEVs: ‘one-pedal driving’ and DC fast charging.

In its most active regeneration mode, drivers negotiating heavy traffic or slow road conditions can experience make use of the ‘one-pedal driving’ feature. The vehicle actively slows as soon as the accelerator is released, effectively acting as a brake, with the dual benefit of reducing driver fatigue while also generating maximum energy recuperation.

The Charging Package PLUS, adds a direct current (DC) charging system to the C 350 e for charging at up to 55 kW via suitable DC charging stations. This package also increases the rate of charge for AC charging to 22kW when using a powerful wall box or public AC charging station. An 8-metre cable is included for use at public infrastructure where it is required.

The standard package includes an alternating current (AC) charger for home use, with an eight-metre cable to provide charging from a domestic 240-volt outlet. The C 350 e will accept charge from a wall box or public AC charging station at up to 11 kW as standard. The C 350 e also includes acoustic ambient protection, which when driving at low speed in all-electric mode emits external sound designed to alert pedestrians and cyclists.

The new-generation W206 C 350 e also has a significant advantage over the hybrid model it replaces from the W205 generation, with the battery pack repositioned to eliminate a step in the boot, which also enables easy through-loading via the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats.

It also shares a number of features with the luxuriously equipped C 300 Sedan, including leather upholstery, dark-tinted privacy glass from the B-pillar to the rear, and the Driving Assistance Package Plus which includes a suite of active safety and convenience measures including Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function, Active Lane-Change Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, route-based speed adaptation, and the PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side accident preparation system.

Inside, you'll find an 11.9-inch portrait-oriented central display screen, driven by the latest generation of the intuitive MBUX multimedia operating system, including a premium navigation system, smartphone integration, DAB+ Digital Radio, and a fingerprint scanner enabling personalised settings for each driver. The driver also gets a 12.3-inch customisable LCD full-colour digital display.

The interior also features the sporty AMG Line interior trim, a multifunction sports steering wheel in Nappa leather, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable Sports front seats, ambient lighting with a 64-colour palette, front door sill panels with illuminated ‘Mercedes-Benz’ lettering, and keyless entry and start.

The 2.0-litre turbo engine is paired with the acclaimed 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission for seamless gear shifts, plus Dynamic Select with a choice of four driving modes – Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual.

All models in the C-Class range are finished in the distinctive AMG Line exterior including AMG body styling and exterior ambient lighting with projection of the brand logo. LED headlights include Headlamp Assist and Adaptive Highbeam Assist. At each corner, the C 350 e is shod with 18-inch AMG five-spoke alloy wheels painted in Tantalite grey.

The Mercedes-Benz C 350 e Sedan is priced at $111,200 and is available to order now