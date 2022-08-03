PLUGGING-IN, with Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

SPONSORED CONTENT

Seven seats, SUV and electric assistance, Mitsubishi’s Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle PHEV now combines them all.

While the choice had to be two of those three, now the new Outlander offers the space and practicality of a family sized SUV, with the benefits of plug-in electric power, reducing the reliance upon fuel and rising fuel costs.

The Outlander PHEV uses a 2.4-litre petrol engine, with electric motor assistance and a relatively small, light battery. This offers the ability for it to drive as a full BEV, hybrid or petrol engine, depending on what the driver prefers and selects.

With the touch of a button, it can hush along in EV mode, for more than 80km from a full charge, from either an overnight charge at home, or a rapid charge at a public fast charger. Alternatively, normal mode simply lets the car choose and run to whichever way its think is most energy efficient.

If, like most Kiwis, your average daily drive is under 30km, then the Outlander is like driving an fully electric vehicle, rarely using its engine, and maximising every drop of petrol. But, for those longer journeys, there’s the reassurance of the petrol engine that seamlessly takes over once the battery runs out, running as a hybrid engine, continuing to recharge the battery, or recouping energy when braking or running downhill and use it when situations allow.

So there’s no range anxiety with Outlander PHEV, and no need to interrupt longer journeys. And whenever, wherever there’s available EV power, there’s cheaper energy and running costs to be had.

The safety and assurance of all-wheel drive for traction and stability all adds up to the perfect family vehicle: as of course does the suite of safety equipment like active cruise control and sensors, plus the option of the fold-up third row to seat up to seven.

This third row can be folded away without removing the head restraints, leaving a completely flat boot floor, leaving a five-seater with even more weekend cargo space.

All this doesn’t compromise luxury, either, with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, and in this VRX, the fantastic panoramic sunroof.

It’s little wonder the Outlander has been New Zealand’s most popoular PHEV, and now with seven seats and added EV range, it’s even better, with all PHEV models eligible for the full PHEV Clean Car Discount of $5750.