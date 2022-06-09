Polestar 3 promises to be the brand's first electric SUV

Once upon a time, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Polestar was part of Volvo, but those days are long gone as the pure electric brand gets into a stride of its own.

Just recently, the brand's latest vehicle was revealed as the Polestar 3, which is the first electric SUV to come from the brand, following in the footsteps of the 1 and the 2.

Like the 1 and the 2, this 3 will be very luxurious but offer more practicality. Along the same lines, we can also imagine that it's going to be more expensive.

Though the official release is yet to come, (we can expect to see it in around four months) the teaser image shows the SUV in full, and from the angular design and flat white colour, it looks undeniably Polestar.

Like all performance-focused EVs, this Polestar 3 will come with two electric motors and should get a range of over 600km. Battery details still remain scarce, but we can imagine that it will be big.

It has also been revealed that it will come fitted with LiDAR tech, meaning that it should basically be able to drive itself. This impressive technology will reportedly be offered as standard on the 3.

Though Polestar has said that this vehicle is aimed at North American buyers, it will also be built in China, so we can imagine that it will also be sold in New Zealand.