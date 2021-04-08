Polestar pledges to build the world's first "climate-neutral" car by 2030

It's a strange time in the automotive industry right now. No one really knows what's going to stick in terms of future power, but every brand is making an attempt at going greener to fit within strict regulations.

Volvo's spinoff brand Polestar already has a head start here, as it exclusively builds electric vehicles, but it is looking to do one better, and create the world's first "climate-neutral" car.

This is quite a long-term plan, as Polestar's goal is to build this car by 2030, but the brand's intentions to be a sustainable brand are very clear already.

In a recent report released alongside the sustainability declaration, Polestar executives explained the importance of automakers taking responsibility for the waste in the industry. CEO Thomas Ingenlath even went as far as calling carbon offsetting a "cop-out".

"We're electric, so we don't have to worry about combustion engines producing toxic emissions—but that doesn't mean our job is done," said Polestar's Head of Sustainability, Fredrika Klarén. "We will now work to eradicate all emissions stemming from the production of our vehicles."

"Now is a historic and exciting time for car manufacturers, an opportunity to seize the moment, do better, and dare to build the dream of climate-neutral, circular and beautiful cars," he added.

Compared to carbon-neutral, climate-neutral implies that zero waste will be created throughout the production process, including emissions. While no examples were provided, it seems similar to Volkswagen's "balance sheet CO2-neutral" production of the ID.3.