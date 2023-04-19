Polestar reveals third production model, confusingly called the 4

So 4 goes above 2 but fits underneath 3: that's what you need to know about Polestar's model hierachy as it launches its third production model.

The company describes the new 4 as a combination of the "aerodynamics of a coupé and the space of an SUV". It has confirmed the 4 will fit in between the 2 sedan and 3 SUV in size and price (expect it to start in the low-$100k bracket for New Zealand if that's the case); it will also be Polestar's fastest car, with 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds for the top model.

“With Polestar 4 we have taken a fundamental new approach to SUV coupé design. Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, giving it a faster roofline and as a result, compromising elements like rear headroom and comfort, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupé that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience,” says chief executive Thomas Ingenlath.

The 4 picks up some design cues from the Polestar Precept concept, including the elimination of the rear window to "enable a new kind of immersive rear occupant experience" and the separation of the dual blade front lights with unique Polestar light signature, as introduced on the larger 3 SUV.

Because there's no rear window, the rear-view mirror is replaced by a high-definition screen that shows a real-time feed from a roof-mounted rear camera – enabling a far wider field of view, says Polestar. The digital feed can be deactivated to allow drivers to instead see rear occupants if needed.

Polestar is continuing its well-publicised push towards circular and low-carbon materials. A full lifecycle assessment (LCA), showing the true carbon footprint of the car, will be published alongside the Polestar 4 Product Sustainability Declaration in 2024.

A mono-material approach, first presented in the Polestar electric roadster concept in 2022, is applied to the interior, where all layers of certain components are produced from the same base material. This allows them to be recycled more effectively.

New interior materials include a tailored knit textile which consists of 100 per cent recycled PET, along with bio-attributed MicroTech vinyl and animal welfare-secured Nappa leather upholstery.

The tailored knit upholstery is a new technique for the automotive industry; it's made from 100 per cent recycled polyester. The material and the design have been created by Polestar designers together with the Swedish School of Textiles (Borås Textilhögskolan) and further developed with suppliers. It is made to fit, producing no offcuts.

Inlay carpets in the interior are made using recycled PET and floor carpets are made using ECONYL, which includes reclaimed fishing nets. Specific door trim panels are made from NFPP (natural fibre polypropylene) which results in up to 50 per cent less virgin plastic and a weight saving of up to 40 per cent. MicroTech, first introduced in Polestar 3, is a bio-attributed vinyl that replaces crude oil with pine oil in its construction and features a recycled textile backing.

Both dual and single motor versions will be available, with single-motor versions featuring rear-wheel drive. Semi-active suspension features in the dual-motor version.

A large 102kWh battery is fitted to the long-range versions. The long range dual motor makes 400kW/686Nm and a preliminary range target of 560km WLTP. A disconnect clutch allows the car to disengage the front electric motor when not needed, to maximise range and efficiency.

Up to 200kW DC and 22kW AC charging is included for all versions, and the charge lid is motorised. Bi-directional charging is included, with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability at launch providing for external devices to draw power from the vehicle. A heat pump is fitted as standard.

The long-range single motor version features a 200kW/343Nm motor at the rear and preliminary range target of 600km WLTP.

Polestar 4 launches first in China, with production planned to begin in Hangzhou Bay, China, in November 2023. The Geely-owned production facility operates on 100 per cent renewable electricity.