Polestar set for NZ launch with all-electric Polestar 2

A few years ago, Polestar was a name that you'd only expect to see on Volvo's high-performance models. These days, Polestar is a standalone brand that exclusively produces electric performance models.

Just recently, it was confirmed that the Swedish premium electric performance brand is set for a New Zealand arrival, with the Polestar 2 becoming the brand's first car on sale locally.

The Auckland-based Giltrap Group has been appointed as the official representative of Polestar cars, and will handle local distribution as well as sales.

Interestingly, buying a Polestar vehicle in New Zealand will be a 100% digital process, complemented by a physical retail location known as a Polestar Destination.

“We are excited to bring Polestar to New Zealand, which is one of the world’s leading producers of renewable electricity," said Nathan Forshaw, Head of Polestar in the Asia Pacific region.

"As a premium electric brand, we found a natural partner in Giltrap Group, and we are pleased to join their portfolio of premium and luxury automotive brands.”

“I believe that as a dedicated EV brand, Polestar is a true challenger to the industry, and Giltrap Group is super excited to be the official representative of Polestar in New Zealand,” says Bruce Fowler, Brand Manager for Polestar in New Zealand.

“We cannot wait to introduce Kiwis to the Polestar experience, and there is no doubt that a car like the Polestar 2 will establish itself as a market-leading, premium electric vehicle. The timing couldn’t be better, with the recent introduction of the government’s Clean Car Discount scheme.”

As Polestar's first offering in New Zealand, the all-electric Polestar 2 looks to be quite the competent package. Locally, three models will be included in the line-up, each offering a mix of performance and range.

The Standard range Single motor version will feature a 165 kW/ 330 Nm electric motor and a 69 kWh battery pack. The Long-range Single motor version increases battery capacity to 78 kWh and includes a 170 kW/ 330 Nm powertrain. The range-topping Long range Dual motor variant has two electric motors and the 78 kWh battery, with a total output of 300 kW and 660 Nm.

Detailed pricing and specifications will be released alongside online order books, later in 2021.