Polestar teases line of upcoming models

EV automaker Polestar has teased an onslaught of upcoming models, including its 3, 4, and 5.

While only one image has been released, it showcases the rear end of all three vehicles which are set to be launched in numerical order.

Polestar 3 will be a crossover with a streamlined design, featuring flowing surfaces and taut lines. It looks like the car will have flush-mounted door handles, muscular rear haunches, and a dynamic greenhouse.

Slender taillights and what look like air vents adorn the rear bumper. We know from a previous teaser that the car will also feature T-shaped headlights, a panoramic glass roof, and an aerodynamic element on the hood. The company didn't say much about the vehicle, other than it'll be launched in October this year.

The Polestar 4 is a crossover coupe that's said to be launched in 2023 and enter “one of the most competitive market segments in terms of demand, performance and design.”

This model is seen hidden under a sheet, but we can see that the car is noticeably shorter than the 3 and features a far more angular rear window. It's hard to say what else the car will be like, but it appears the taillights will be a standout feature.

Polestar 5 is set to be previewed by a prototype at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month. The car is currently in the “advanced stages of development” and will be launched in 2024.

The model was previewed by the Precept concept, and while its rear end remains pretty similar to the original, the suicide rear doors have been ditched, the styling has been toned down, and there have been added requirements like reflectors. The model also has conventional mirrors and what appears to be a larger greenhouse.

While the automaker didn't reveal much about the upcoming line of models, Mike Whittington, the company’s head of global sales, says “it’s exciting for the whole team to experience this growing momentum in our business.”

He added, “… with both Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 on the horizon, we are set to play a leading role in the electrification of lucrative and sizeable premium SUV segments. With a 2025 production capacity for these two EVs expected above 160,000 vehicles per year, we will have the ability to scale quickly and attract new customers to the brand.”