Police arrest youths after dozen vehicles stolen from North Shore in brazen raid

By NZ Herald • 07/04/2022
A group of youths has been arrested after they were caught allegedly stealing a dozen cars during a brazen raid on Auckland's North Shore on Tuesday morning.

Locals alerted police after a group of young people were seen stealing up to a dozen vehicles in Wairau Valley and Hillcrest.

Police managed to hunt down and locate 10 of the stolen vehicles from multiple local addresses on the North Shore.

Another two stolen vehicles were seen fleeing the scene on the North Shore and tracked all the way to South Auckland.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the two vehicles to Papakura where they were both successfully spiked and the occupants arrested.

Police say multiple people had been arrested over the incident.

"One person is due to appear in the Youth Court while six others have been referred to Youth Aid," a police spokesperson said.

- NZ Herald

