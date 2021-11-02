Police at COP26 Climate Summit are riding electric Harley-Davidson Livewires

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (or COP26), is currently happening in Scotland. World leaders are meeting to discuss climate change and its possible solutions.

With over 120 world leaders and dignitaries in attendance, there is, as expected, a heavy police presence.

The local police would typically ride Yamaha FJRs and BMW R1250 RTs, but that would be ironic given the topic of the summit, and the number of police. That's why, the Scottish police have been provided with electric Harley-Davidson Livewires.

Of course, the electric motorbikes have been modified by Harley-Davidson Europe and local dealers, with the bikes now fully equipped with the customary lights, PA system, and traditional yellow and blue livery.

"Where possible we have taken measures to ensure that COP26 is policed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way," says Superintendent Darren Faulds, of Police Scotland Roads Policing.

“Our work to improve our sustainability has been enhanced thanks to the support of Harley-Davidson, and we welcome these electric motorcycles as an addition to our existing road policing assets to help with the delivery of a safe and secure event.”