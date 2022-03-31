Police car stuck in gravel on Transmission Gully shoulder, number of vehicles already ticketed

A police car is stuck in deep gravel off the shoulder of Transmission Gully, less than 24 hours after it opened.

The arrestor bed is designed to stop runaway vehicles and is made of deep loose gravel.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that the new safety feature of the road is "very effective".

A number of motorists have already been ticketed by police on Wellington's long-awaited Transmission Gully.

It officially opened to traffic today, meaning people can finally drive on the new $1.25 billion road out of Wellington after lengthy delays.

Police confirmed to the Herald that "a small number" of tickets have been issued since the road opened just before 3am this morning.

Despite the tickets, a spokesperson for the police said they are "overall pleased" with how commuters have behaved on the motorway. They also urged people to be careful despite the excitement of the new road.

"Police want to remind people that this is a motorway and you cannot stop. We appreciate this is a new stretch of road and people will want to look around but we urge drivers to remain focused and drive distraction free to ensure the safety of all road users."

