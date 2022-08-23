Police in Idaho aren't happy that Dodge is going electric

Dodge is beginning to embrace an electric future, with the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models set to be the last of their current form.

The new Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept car was just a glimpse at what's to come for the automaker, but some haven't taken the news lightly.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) appears to be unhappy with the news of an electric future for the American muscle car maker, and now, they're having to look for alternative vehicles, presumably ICE-powered ones.

Currently, the ISP used Dodge Chargers as one of its main patrol cars, with 290 marked vehicles across the state and 160 unmarked units from other departments.

A spokesperson for the ISP says it has budgeted to replace 89 vehicles over the next two financial years.

"We continue looking at other options -- any new order will be for vehicles other than Dodge Chargers," the spokesperson said.

The ISP hasn't ordered any new Chargers since before last year and is currently waiting for the arrival of 19 Ford Explorers and 5 utes that are on backorder.